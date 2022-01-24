'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider becomes No. 2 all-time consecutive winner, nabs 39th victory

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider could be well on her way to making television history.

With Monday night's episode, the Oakland, California, engineering manager claimed her 39th win, ranking her second on the list of the show's all-time consecutive wins.

Only one player has achieved more wins than Schneider: Famed champ Ken Jennings. In a fun twist, Jennings is currently hosting the show amid Schneider's winning streak as they continue to search for a permanent host to fill the shoes of the late Alex Trebek.

Jennings maintains his hold on the No. 1 spot after setting the record in 2004 with 74 wins.

"It still feels unreal," Schneider said of accomplishing the feat in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘All right, I just accomplished this huge thing,’ and it was pretty great."

Her total winnings now sit at $1,319,800. Only three other contestants have ever earned winnings over $1 million, including Jennings ($2.5 million), James Holzhauer ($2.46 million) and Matt Amodio ($1.52 million).

With the new win, Schneider broke the 38-win streak record set earlier this season by Amodio, who is now No. 3 on the all-time wins list. Both players will be featured in the next round of "Tournament of Champions."

"It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition," Schneider said in a message to Amodio, per the release.

Schneider will compete again on Tuesday night on ABC.

Schneider recently spoke to The Associated Press recently about her time on the show and the "pinch me" experiences she's had.

"Just seeing myself on TV still is almost a shock, even though I was there when it all happened," she said.

"I thought I could win some games, but I didn’t think I would do this well. The other day, my girlfriend mentioned some famous people that had gone to her high school, and I was thinking, ‘I know there was somebody who went to mine.’ I looked it up on Wikipedia and there I was, listed under notable alumni. That was a very weird moment to see that."

