'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider is the fourth highest-earning contestant in history

It has been a pretty eventful year for "Jeopardy!" fans thanks to a hosting controversy as well as two record-breaking contestants stealing the show.

Amy Schneider, who is currently on a 16-game winning streak as of her win on Wednesday, is now the fourth highest-earning contestant to play the game in regular-season play. The engineering manager from Oakland, Calif. ended her run on Wednesday after a rare miss on the Final Jeopardy question with a total of $631,400 in prize money across more than three weeks of games.

Unfortunately, she’s still a long way away from catching up to Matt Amodio, who took third place earlier this year behind the infamous James Holzhauer and current host Ken Jennings with $1,518,601. Schneider will need a lot more winnings to catch up to her three fellow record holders. While fans have learned not to underestimate her abilities over the last 16 games, she has much more attainable records in her crosshairs at the moment.

According to the Jeopardy Hall of Fame, she is just four wins away from unseating David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri to take the fifth spot for most consecutive games won. One more win after that and she’ll secure the fourth place currently held by Julia Collins.

In addition to breaking records on the show with her impressive winning streak, Schneider is making "Jeopardy!" history with each passing game and representing the LGBTQ+ community at the same time. She is the first transgender contestant to advance to the show’s Tournament of Champions and continues to show no signs of stopping leading into the New Year.

"I don't know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we've seen from our champion, Amy Schneider," Jennings said of Schneider (via Yahoo Entertainment). "She's so impressive out here."

Schneider will return to the show to compete for more wins when the show returns.