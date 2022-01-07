'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider hits $1 million, becomes first woman to land accolade

"Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider is continuing to break records.

Not only is Schneider already the highest-earning female contestant on the game show, but she also holds the title of being the woman with the longest winning streaking, and now, she's reached a new milestone: becoming one of only four players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.

Schneider has found herself at the No. 4 spot on the list after she collected $1.02 million in 28 victories. In addition to Schneider, Ken Jennings ($2.5 million), James Holzhauer ($2.46 million) and Matt Amodio ($1.52 million) are also on that list.

Schneider will compete once again on Monday.

The game show contestant is also the first transgender person to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.

Schneider is known for writing lengthy post-game threads.

Schneider spoke to The Associated Press recently about her time on the show and the "pinch me" experiences she's had.

"Just seeing myself on TV still is almost a shock, even though I was there when it all happened," she told The Associated Press.

"I thought I could win some games, but I didn’t think I would do this well. The other day, my girlfriend mentioned some famous people that had gone to her high school, and I was thinking, ‘I know there was somebody who went to mine.’ I looked it up on Wikipedia and there I was, listed under notable alumni. That was a very weird moment to see that."

