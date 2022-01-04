Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider reveals she was robbed in Oakland

She said she 'couldn't really sleep' after the robbery but was doing fine

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Record-breaking "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Monday revealed she was robbed in Oakland, California, over the New Year's weekend. 

Schneider, 42, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery in which she said she lost several personal items on Sunday.

"Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone," she wrote. "I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

SAN FRANCISCO LEADERS APPROVE MAYOR'S EMERGENCY PLAN TO COMBAT CRIME, DRUGS IN TENDERLOIN AREA 

She also warned in a follow-up tweet that she would not be as active on social media, saying she would not be able to "start writing tonight's game thread" because of the robbery. 

The Oakland Police Department told Fox News the theft occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Two people, one with a firearm, approached a victim and demanded their property. 

Amy Schneider is officially the fourth highest-earning 'Jeopardy!' contestant in the show's history. On Monday, she revealed she was robbed in Oakland, California. 

Amy Schneider is officially the fourth highest-earning 'Jeopardy!' contestant in the show's history. On Monday, she revealed she was robbed in Oakland, California.  (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

"The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings," the police said. 

Schneider, an Ohio native, had a record-breaking run on "Jeopardy!," earning her the right to compete in the game show's "Tournament of Champions," the first transgender person to do so. 

Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

In 2021, the Oakland Police Department saw a 12% increase in robbery investigations, which was well below 2019 and prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which coincided with an uptick in violent crime across the country. 

