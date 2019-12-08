Jennifer Lopez breaks out iconic Versace dress for 'SNL': 'Some people say I look better now'

Turn's out that Jennifer Lopez's iconic green Versace dress from 2000 is just as ageless as she is.

The star served as the host of "Saturday Night Live," where she performed her monologue, capping it off by stripping out of her tuxedo, revealing the dress she famously wore to the Grammys in 2000.

In the monologue, Lopez, 50, reflected on her exciting year, recounting her engagement, the success of her film "Hustlers" and modeling in Milan, and wearing an updated version of the green dress, known for showing plenty of skin.

BEN AFFLECK'S EXES JENNIFER LOPEZ, LINDSAY SHOOKUS HAVE DINNER TOGETHER

"I walked the runway in Milan, wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago," the singer remembered.

"Some people say I look better now than I did then. I'm not bragging, that's just, you know, gossip," Lopez joked.

The monologue concluded with a performance of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" alongside the Rockettes before strutting her stuff in the Donatella Versace-designed dress.

KIM KARDASHIAN RECALLS EMBARASSING INTRODUCTION TO JENNIFER LOPEZ

She last showed off the updated version of the dress, jungle-print with a deep V-cut stretching to her waist, this past September before posing with Donatella Versace, 64, for photos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez shared a video of her runway appearance on Instagram, captioning it: "So this just happened..."