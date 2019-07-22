Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Grammys Versace dress turned into sneakers

Fans of Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys dress can now own a piece of fashion history.

MOM, 64, SAYS SHE GETS MISTAKEN FOR DAUGHTER’S SISTER

The luxury label behind the gown, which famously launched Google Image search, has teamed up with lifestyle brand Concepts to create a limited-edition version of its “Chain Reaction” sneaker inspired by the pop star’s memorably risqué gown.

The shoe — which is being released in honor of both Lopez’s 50th birthday and the dress’s 20th anniversary — features the same green jungle print as the original, with a nude tongue meant to mimic the gown’s extremely plunging neckline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt revealed that “at the time, [Lopez’s dress] was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted — J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The sneaker retails for $1,075 and is available beginning on Friday in both men’s and women’s sizes exclusively at Concepts’ Boston and New York stores and on its website.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.