Tom Hanks fanboys over Jennifer Lopez and meeting the 'Hustlers' cast

Tom Hanks has worked with and met some of the biggest names in Hollywood over his decades-long acting career.

But apparently there are still people he fangirls over.

At the Toronto Film Festival, the 63-year-old Oscar winner met Jennifer Lopez and the rest of the cast of "Hustlers" and couldn't help but be ecstatic by the moment.

While at the Variety Studio, Hanks waved at Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and director Lorene Scafaria, then rushed over to take a photo with them.

“Listen, I don’t have on any lip gloss. Am I allowed to stand over there?” he asked.

He greeted each woman with a kiss on the cheek before posing with them.

“The only thing I’ve heard about your movie is that it could use a little Tom Hanks,” he joked.

Hanks was in town to promote his Mister Rogers film, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood."