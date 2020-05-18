Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez share intimate posts about appreciating family amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each shared a message about taking time to appreciate loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

The celebrity power couple, like the rest of the country, is currently spending more time at home with their kids as social distancing guidelines force people to stay off the streets as best they can. Over the weekend, Lopez took to Instagram to share a picture of herself hugging her husband-to-be from behind while he reads The New York Times.

“When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them,” the 50-year-old captioned the pair of images.

The only headline visible is the front page of the Times, which reads: Job losses soar; U.S. virus cases top world.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic forcing all but essential workers out of business, U.S. unemployment rates have skyrocketed to near-unprecedented levels.

That same day, Rodriguez shared another intimate snap of himself and Lopez, this time they’re cuddling on the couch with his head resting on her shoulder as she reads something on her phone.

“The biggest benefit to spending so much time at home is being with family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it’s easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us,” he captioned the snap. “Don’t let this time pass by without making the most of it.”

He added: “Hug your loved ones. Every day.

.

Relax ... together.

.

Laugh ... together.

.

Smile ... together.

.

Be ... together. ❤️””

In April, the former baseball pro appeared on "The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" and shared that the couple's upcoming nuptials, which were expected to take place sometime this summer, have been put on “pause” due to the pandemic.

"We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid," Rodriguez told Fallon, who had joked his invite had not come in the mail. "Everything's been put on just a pause and see where the world takes it."