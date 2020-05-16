Jennifer Lopez flaunts ripped body in mid-workout snap donning all camo

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez just proved that you can still look good while working up a sweat.

The 50-year-old Latin sensation gave fans a peek at her home gym, where she hit the machines in a camo print sports bra and matching leggings.

The mother of two showed off her ripped body thanks to two mirror selfies she managed to take in between pumping iron.

TIPS ON TALKING CORONAVIRUS WITH YOUR KIDS

"If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you," the "On The Floor" singer captioned the pic along with the hashtag #CamoFriday.

In her second snap of the day, Lopez gives a mean mug to the camera while sitting on a workout bench. Her arm and ab muscles are on full display.

It appears Lopez sure worked up a sweat, as her naturally wavy hair is tied up in a top bun. The singer and actress also left on gold hoop earrings for the gym sesh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez has been at home quarantining with her kids and fiance Alex Rodriguez. Earlier this year, the pair confirmed their summer 2020 wedding has been put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.