Jennifer Lopez recounts moment she knew stardom had changed her life forever: A 'fairy tale'

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her career.

The 52-year-old star is preparing for the debut of her film "Marry Me," which sees her play a global pop music sensation troubled by heavily publicized romantic struggles.

While the role is notably close to Lopez herself, the film has given the actress an opportunity to reflect on her own career and how she became the superstar that she is today.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez opened up about finding success in showbiz after coming from humbler beginnings in the Bronx.

The star said that her rise to fame has been "slow and steady," and looked back on the moment she realized her life had forever been changed by her celebrity.

The moment occurred in the late 1990s when she was pacing jet-lagged in a London hotel suite, staring at a number of designer shoes lined up against a wall.

"I was like, ‘I remember having holes in the bottom of my sneakers,’" she recalled. "I was just like, ‘Is this happening?’ It was almost like a f--king fairy tale. And it wasn’t about the wealth of it. It was about the change, the disparity in it."

She elaborated: "That hotel suite was bigger than the house I grew up in. Way bigger."

Despite her decades of nearly unmeasured success, Lopez said that such "disparity" has stuck with her through the years.

"I think I’m an underdog," she said. "I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn’t the one that was supposed to be in the room."

Lopez attributed her feeling like an underdog, in part, to her being Puerto Rican, from the Bronx and a woman.

"Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business," she said. "I just went out there and said, ‘F--k it. I’m going to just try. I’m going to try to get in here.’"

