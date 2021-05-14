Jennifer Lopez might still own Ben Affleck’s engagement ring, singer’s former publicist says

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to spark reconciliation rumors, it seems that the singer might have never completely left the past behind.

The couple was engaged from 2002-2004 after meeting on the set of "Gigli," with Affleck proposing with a striking pink sparkler.

According to Diamond Hedge, the actor popped the question before colored rings were in style, but the fashion trend caught on once Lopez put the rock on her finger.

The ring contained a 6.10-carat diamond from Harry Winston and cost a reported $1.2 million.

Despite the relationship ending well over a decade ago, Lopez, now 51, may still own the ring.

"As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring," the star’s former publicist Rob Shuter told Access. "So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the ring."

Shuter praised the ring, calling it blinding.

"Forgive me Jen, it was almost QVC-ish, it was so big," he recalled. "She said, ‘Don’t touch it, it’s real. It’s a real ring.’"

The former publicist, who worked for Lopez when she was first with Affleck, seems confident that things are going to "move forward."

"My sources are telling me they are back together," he revealed. "Jennifer falls hard and she falls fast and so these two, they’re definitely a couple, they’re together."

He added that the couple is "so sexy" and that their relationship was "the real deal," even comparing the duo to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Shuter also addressed rumors that Affleck wrote Lopez "love letters" over email after the "Huslters" star ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

"He’s got her email address and was firing off these love letters. He knows her really, really well," he said, adding that the notes were well-written. "These letters clearly, clearly worked."

Furthermore, he said that he "wasn’t surprised" to see the two reunite, claiming that Affleck was "the love of [Lopez’s] life."

"He broke her heart, they were the real deal," said the "Naughty but Nice" podcast host. "At the time they broke up, we couldn’t really talk about it because it was very private, but Ben was in a bad place. Since then, he’s spoken about it, he’s the one that’s told his struggles and now he seems to be in a really, really good place."

Fox News has reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck.