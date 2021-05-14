Jennifer Lopez is 'in touch' with Ben Affleck 'everyday' since Montana reunion: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in Montana last week heightening rumors the former exes have rekindled their romance.

Now, a source told People magazine, the 51-year-old singer-actress "is in touch with Ben every day" since leaving Big Sky.

"They are making plans to see each other," the source added. "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

The source revealed "they have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

In photos obtained by the U.K.'s DailyMail , the two were seen driving together in an SUV with Affleck at the helm and Lopez riding in the passenger seat. The Oscar-winning actor-director, 48, has a home in Montana.

They later flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet together.

In recent weeks, Affleck has also been spotted arriving at and leaving from Lopez's Bel Air mansion.

The singer-actress and the actor-director were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and at the time were famously dubbed "Bennifer" by the media. It appears the moniker may make its long-awaited return as it’s been some 17 years since the exes’ initial split.

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

They said in a joint statement: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

The "Hustlers" star shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.