Jennifer Lopez inks first-look deal with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez has inked a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix.

The singer-actress, 51, and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, which she runs with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, will be developing feature films, TV series, and unscripted content. Benny Medina is also a partner in the deal.

Netflix's Head of Global Films Scott Stuber said, "Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world."

Lopez added how she's "excited" about her new partnership.

"Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past," she said. "We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away."

Her team wants to develop projects that support diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, called Lopez "a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world."

Lopez's first two projects are "The Mother" which is directed by Niki Caro ("Mulan") and follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive.

Lopez is currently training for the role with production set to begin this fall. It's scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second film, "The Cipher," is based on the novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado.