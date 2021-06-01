Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June of 2021
Hits like 'The Big Lebowski' and 'Stand By Me' join Netflix in June
As May comes to a close and June brings in the warm weather, Netflix is getting ready for the summer with a slew of new movies and TV shows coming to its library in June.
Movie fans can look forward to streaming hit films like "The Big Lebowski," "Million Dollar Baby," "Stand By Me" and "American Outlaws." Meanwhile, TV fans can catch up on all three seasons of the fan-beloved sitcom "Happy Endings" as well as Season 2 of the zombie apocalypse series "Black Summer."
In addition, June marks people’s last chance to check out certain titles like "Hannibal" Seasons 1-3 and the comedy "Portlandia" Seasons 1-8 before they’re removed from Netflix’s library for good at the end of the month.
To help people plan their summer TV and movie watching, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June of 2021:
Coming to Netflix in June of 2021:
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
Avail. 6/4/21
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
Avail. 6/5/21
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
Avail. 6/7/21
Vampire Academy
Avail. 6/9/21
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
Avail. 6/10/21
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
Avail. 6/11/21
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
Avail. 6/13/21
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Avail. 6/14/21
Elite Short Stories
Avail. 6/15/21
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
Workin' Moms: Season 5
Avail. 6/16/21
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
Avail. 6/17/21
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
Avail. 6/18/21
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Avail. 6/19/21
Nevertheless
Avail. 6/22/21
This Is Pop
Avail. 6/23/21
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Avail. 6/24/21
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
Avail. 6/25/21
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
Avail. 6/26/21
Wonder Boy
Avail. 6/28/21
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
Avail. 6/29/21
StarBeam: Season 4
Avail. 6/30/21
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Leaving Netflix in June of 2021:
Leaving 6/1/21
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 6/4/21
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/6/21
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving 6/9/21
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 6/17/21
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving 6/21/21
Dark Skies
Leaving 6/26/21
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving 6/27/21
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving 6/28/21
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving 6/30/21
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice