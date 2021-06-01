As May comes to a close and June brings in the warm weather, Netflix is getting ready for the summer with a slew of new movies and TV shows coming to its library in June.

Movie fans can look forward to streaming hit films like "The Big Lebowski," "Million Dollar Baby," "Stand By Me" and "American Outlaws." Meanwhile, TV fans can catch up on all three seasons of the fan-beloved sitcom "Happy Endings" as well as Season 2 of the zombie apocalypse series "Black Summer."

In addition, June marks people’s last chance to check out certain titles like "Hannibal" Seasons 1-3 and the comedy "Portlandia" Seasons 1-8 before they’re removed from Netflix’s library for good at the end of the month.

To help people plan their summer TV and movie watching, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June of 2021:

Coming to Netflix in June of 2021:

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

Avail. 6/4/21

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

Avail. 6/5/21

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Avail. 6/7/21

Vampire Academy

Avail. 6/9/21

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

Avail. 6/10/21

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

Avail. 6/11/21

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

Avail. 6/13/21

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Avail. 6/14/21

Elite Short Stories

Avail. 6/15/21

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin' Moms: Season 5

Avail. 6/16/21

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

Avail. 6/17/21

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 6/18/21

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Avail. 6/19/21

Nevertheless

Avail. 6/22/21

This Is Pop

Avail. 6/23/21

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

Avail. 6/24/21

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

Avail. 6/25/21

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

Avail. 6/26/21

Wonder Boy

Avail. 6/28/21

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

Avail. 6/29/21

StarBeam: Season 4

Avail. 6/30/21

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Leaving Netflix in June of 2021:

Leaving 6/1/21

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 6/4/21

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/6/21

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving 6/9/21

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 6/17/21

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving 6/21/21

Dark Skies

Leaving 6/26/21

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving 6/27/21

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving 6/28/21

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving 6/30/21

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice