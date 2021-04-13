Netflix renews 'Bridgerton' for Seasons 3 and 4

More "Bridgerton" is coming!

Netflix announced in a press release on Tuesday it has renewed one of its biggest series for Seasons 3 and 4.

Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K. and will tell a new love story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for a spouse.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," said Bela Bajaria, VP of Global TV.

Sadly, last week the historical romance series confirmed that its Season One leading man and breakout star, Regé-Jean Page aka Simon, Duke of Hastings, would not be returning to reprise his role.

Meanwhile, all other cast members are expected to appear again including Page's on-screen wife, Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne, Duchess of Hastings.

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honor to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing," Page wrote on Twitter.

"Bridgerton" comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels of the same name and is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society.