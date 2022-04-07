Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged again? A look back at her 6.1-carat pink diamond sparkler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? After photos surfaced of the "Jenny from the Block" singer sporting a diamond ring, speculation started swirling wondering if that's the case — or if the jewelry was simply a fashion piece.

In the snapshots, the star was seen furniture shopping with one of her kids on Monday. Lopez wore a floral dress, oversized sunglasses and the diamond ring for the outing.

It's unclear if Affleck and Lopez are engaged. Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The pair was previously engaged before they called off their wedding a few days before it was supposed to take place in 2004.

The "Deep Water" star asked for Lopez’s hand in 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond from famous jeweler Harry Winston, Inc.

The rare radiant-cut gem made headlines in celebrity tabloid circles with reports that put its estimated worth between $1.2 and $2.5 million.

Experts at Diamond Hedge side with the former estimate, but at least Lopez received a gemstone she reportedly considered her favorite at the time, according to ABC News.

The two rekindled their romance in 2021.

Lopez recently reflected on the intense media scrutiny the pair faced when they began dating the first time around.

"It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love," the 52-year-old explained for Rolling Stone’s March 2022 issue. "It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

