Jennifer Lopez is hoping to 'give the best Super Bowl ever'

Jennifer Lopez has high hopes for her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Lopez, 50, is set to perform with Shakira on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami for the season's biggest football game.

The multihyphenate spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming performance.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing," said Lopez. "I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

Lopez and the outlet were at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday night, where she will accept the Spotlight Award for her work in the film "Hustlers" -- an award that is often a precursor of an Oscar nomination.

"The journey of this film has been such a labor of love and, kind of, such a push that to be here and to be recognized tonight at the Palm Springs Film Festival, such a legendary festival, and to even be in the conversation, is just a dream come true," Lopez said.

Lopez earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film, as well.