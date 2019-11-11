Shakira talks depression following 2017 vocal cord hemorrhage

Shakira is talking about the depression she experienced after a 2017 hemorrhage of her right vocal cord.

The performer, who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez, told The Guardian that not being able to sing was "unbearable."

“It was my identity," Shakira, 42, said. “There were times I couldn’t even get out of bed, I was so depressed.”

The hemorrhage resulted in her having to use sign language to communicate with her family, Including her husband, soccer star Gerard Pique, and their two young sons.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was also forced to postpone a world tour.

“I was not positive," she recalled. "I was so pessimistic. I was a bitter person to be around. Gerard saw the worst of me.”

Despite advice from doctors to go under the knife, Shakira tried some alternative healing methods like hypnosis and meditation. She drank holy water from Lourdes, France.

Shakira told The Guardian that she either needed surgery or "divine intervention."

Ultimately, Shakira's alternative methods worked, though, and she was able to begin singing again in 2018, calling each night of her El Dorado tour "a gift."

The Grammy winner is hard at work preparing for the Super Bowl and is excited to take part in a show that will honor Latino culture.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for the Latino community because we’ve also been through so much in Trump’s America, with walls being built,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our culture, you know?”

Shakira and Lopez, 50, will take the stage on Feb. 2/