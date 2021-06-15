Jennifer Lopez getting 'serious' about Ben Affleck as he 'slowly' gets to know her kids: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is moving right along.

The two have rekindled their romance in recent weeks and while they've offered no public statement on the matter, the two have made little effort to conceal their affection for one another.

Though only a few months into their reunion, a source told People magazine that the couple took a big step recently by bringing Lopez's kids – 13-year-old twins Max and Emme – to dinner with the Oscar winner, 48.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," said the insider. "Everything seems to be running smoothly."

They added: "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Shortly before rekindling her romance with Affleck, the "Hustlers" actress, 51, ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, with who she'd been involved since 2017.

"Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together," the source continued. "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."

The "Jenny from the Block" singer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she was married to from 2004-2011.

Furthermore, the insider said that Max and Emme are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles" after it was reported that Lopez was looking to relocate from Miami to the City of Angels, where Affleck currently resides.

The "Justice League" star has three children of his own with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, and Samuel Garner, 9. No word yet on whether Lopez has spent any time with the trio.

In Feb. 2020, Affleck spoke with the outlet about co-parenting with Garner.

"When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," the father of three said at the time. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."

He continued: "I'm very grateful and respectful of her [Garner]. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.