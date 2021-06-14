Alex Rodriguez reunites with ex-wife amid 'Bennifer' drama

Alex Rodriguez reunited with this ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, over the weekend as his former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, continues to fuel reconciliation rumors with her former flame Ben Affleck.

The retired New York Yankees player, 45, and Scurtis, 48, hit the gym together according to his Instagram Story.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he jokingly captioned the post (via Us Weekly).

Rodriquez and Scurtis wed in 2002 but later split in July 2008. They share two daughters: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

The "Shark Tank" personality previously talked about how he balances co-parenting with this ex on the "Raising the Bar" podcast in January.

He admitted it "takes some navigating" but through fatherhood, he's learned to be a "more compassionate, more considerate" person.

"When I want to do things at Christmas with the girls, I may start asking for, not permission, but proactively in July I may be talking about Christmas, versus if I was in a different state of mind, I would drop it Dec. 15 and say, 'Hey, Cynthia, can I have the kids?'" he recalled. "So it's been a really, really nice experience for us. I'm very friendly with [Cynthia's husband] Angel, he's wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me."

Rodriquez and Lopez ended their two-year engagement in mid-April 2021. "We have realized we are better as friends," they said in a joint statement at that time.

Since their split, the singer/dancer/actress has been spotted on multiple occasions with ex-fiancee Ben Affleck.

They were originally together from 2002 to 2004, and infamously dubbed "Bennifer" in headlines.

"The old flame is absolutely rekindled," a source told Us Weekly. "They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other."

JLo and Affleck have spent time in Montana, Los Angeles, and Miami together.

The source added that Arod is having a hard time moving on. "It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality," the source said.