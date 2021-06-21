Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez rents mansion near singer’s New York home: report

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly found his New York bachelor pad – and it’s not far from ex Jennifer Lopez’s home.

According to Page Six, the former MLB star is renting a mansion in the Hamptons that’s only about a mile from the "Hustlers" star’s home in Water Mill, where they spent the summer with their children.

Rodriguez’s $5 million mansion is reportedly located in Bridgehampton and will be his home base this summer while he searches for a property to purchase in Manhattan and in the Hamptons.

According to the outlet, the rental is a 9,200 square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms that sits on 3.9 acres.

The home features a heated pool and spa, a waterfall and direct access to a pond.

The property is 1.2 miles from Lopez’s own custom-built home, the outlet reports.

Fans got a glimpse of the home’s exterior on Thursday when Rodriguez, 45, shared a video of himself playing basketball in the driveway on Instagram.

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in 2017 and became engaged in March 2019. In April 2021, they announced their split, and since then, Lopez, 51, has reunited with actor and former fiancé Ben Affleck, who she dated from 2002-2004.

Page Six reports that Rodriguez was seen out-and-about on Friday night that could have been an outing with a new romantic partner.

"Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick Silva," a witness told the outlet. "A very attractive brunette at his table turned some heads at the packed restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend."

However, other sources claim the brunette to be Liz Cohen, a business development manager at his company, A-Rod Corp.

Even more recently, Rodriguez was seen spending time with Affleck’s ex, Lindsay Shookus, at her birthday party on Saturday. However, sources told the outlet that their relationship is purely platonic.