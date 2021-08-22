Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez appears to scold one of her children while out with Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship earlier this year

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez appeared none too pleased with one of her children during an outing with Ben Affleck and their kids on Sunday.  

Lopez was photographed with furrowed eyebrows and a judgmental finger pointed at her son, 13-year-old Max, though the exact circumstances were unclear. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend their afternoon with all their well-dressed kids at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend their afternoon with all their well-dressed kids at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA)

Lopez shares Max and his twin sister Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. 

The family had gone out to see a show at The Magic Castle in Hollywood. The day before, Lopez and Affleck brought their kids along to a family outing to see "Hamilton" at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. 

JENNIFER GARNER SPOTTED WITH FORMER BOYFRIEND JOHN MILLER AMID BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ ROMANCE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles.  (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA)

In tow were Affleck’s three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Hustlers" actress and "Argo" director have rekindled their relationship earlier this year. They were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier. The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Trending