Jennifer Lopez appears to scold one of her children while out with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez appeared none too pleased with one of her children during an outing with Ben Affleck and their kids on Sunday.

Lopez was photographed with furrowed eyebrows and a judgmental finger pointed at her son, 13-year-old Max, though the exact circumstances were unclear.

Lopez shares Max and his twin sister Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The family had gone out to see a show at The Magic Castle in Hollywood. The day before, Lopez and Affleck brought their kids along to a family outing to see "Hamilton" at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

In tow were Affleck’s three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The "Hustlers" actress and "Argo" director have rekindled their relationship earlier this year. They were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier. The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004.