Jennifer Garner spotted with former boyfriend John Miller amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez romance

Just like her ex, Jennifer Garner is revisiting the past.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in New York City spending time with her former flame John Miller. The "13 Going on 30" star rocked a casual look with a sweater, fitted jeans and a face mask. The businessman wore dark denim and a flannel shirt with the sleeves rolled up for the outing.

The pair casually dated in 2018 follow Garner’s split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck, People magazine reported.

"It’s not serious, but she enjoys his company," a source claimed to the outlet at the time.

According to the outlet, Miller was previously married to celebrity violinist Caroline Campbell. They called it quits in 2014. The former couple is co-parents to two children.

The outlet noted that Garner, 49, and Miller, 43, were seen together again in 2019. However, the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Garner and Affleck, 49, finalized their divorce in November 2018. They previously announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They share three children: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphine, 12, and son Sam, 9.

Affleck has recently stirred headlines for rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez. They embarked on a new relationship in late April after Lopez, 52, ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, 46. Affleck had also called it quits with Ana de Armas, 33.

Affleck and Lopez first began dating in July 2002. They got engaged in November of that year but postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Lopez has said "I do" three times: first to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998, then to choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003 and then to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014. She and Anthony, 52, share twins Emme and Max, 13.