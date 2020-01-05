Expand / Collapse search
Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez had a 'pole in our bedroom for 6 months' for 'Hustlers'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
When it came to her pole-dancing scenes in the movie "Hustlers," Jennifer Lopez went to great lengths to ensure she delivered her best performance.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest during E!'s pre-show at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening, Lopez explained that she wanted the audience to know it was really her in the film and not a stunt double.

“I was like, ‘Please get a close up of my face, even if I look like a bat hanging down, please make sure they know it was me so they didn’t think it was a stunt double.’ It was hard,” the 50-year-old superstar said, according to People magazine.

This image released by STXfilms shows Jennifer Lopez, in a scene from "Hustlers," in theaters on Sept. 13. Lopez stars as Ramona, a leader of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to steal from rich men.

Added Rodriguez, 44: “The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Lopez stars as Ramona in the film, which is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article, that follows a group of Manhattan strippers as they discover they can make serious money by turning the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele.

The story has been compared to that of a “Robin Hood” tale in that the ladies would argue they were stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

Lopez is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a motion picture.