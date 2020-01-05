Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez had a 'pole in our bedroom for 6 months' for 'Hustlers'

When it came to her pole-dancing scenes in the movie "Hustlers," Jennifer Lopez went to great lengths to ensure she delivered her best performance.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest during E!'s pre-show at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening, Lopez explained that she wanted the audience to know it was really her in the film and not a stunt double.

“I was like, ‘Please get a close up of my face, even if I look like a bat hanging down, please make sure they know it was me so they didn’t think it was a stunt double.’ It was hard,” the 50-year-old superstar said, according to People magazine.

Added Rodriguez, 44: “The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months."

Lopez stars as Ramona in the film, which is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article, that follows a group of Manhattan strippers as they discover they can make serious money by turning the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele.

The story has been compared to that of a “Robin Hood” tale in that the ladies would argue they were stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

Lopez is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a motion picture.