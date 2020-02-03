Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme joins her for Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage to sing a song during her mom's star-studded Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Lopez performed alongside Shakira for the highly anticipated performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday while the game between the 49ers and the Chiefs was all tied up. During the performance, JLo’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz took the stage to sing one of her famous mom’s hits, “Let’s Get Loud.”

Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz, are Lopez’s kids from her marriage to fellow singer Marc Anthony, which ended in 2014. The youngster appeared at the halftime show along with a chorus of kids to belt out the song that The New York Post notes was originally written and given to Lopez by Gloria Estefan in 1999 for her debut studio album, "On the 6."

During the song, Lopez wore a Puerto Rican flag made of feathers to highlight the show’s tribute to Latino culture. Emme was on hand while her mom sang Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" as well. Lopez and Shakira were also joined on stage by Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the duo for their sweet mother-daughter showcase.

"I love that @JLo had her daughter in the halftime show! She did a great job!! So sweet! They all did put on an amazing performance!!" one user wrote.

"Shakria [sic]. Probably the best thing ever for the Halftime show. JLo was pretty great. Her daughter definitely has her mothers talent. Absolutely loved this show," another user said.

"Amazing!!! That halftime show incredible @shakira & @JLo performance was so outstanding my favorite part is jlo and her daughter sang together mommy + daughter moment," a third user noted.

"Fair play @JLo & her daughter Emme smashed #SuperBowl halftime. Loved it! There is no stopping the power house that is jlo," someone else wrote.

Emme’s father, singer Marc Anthony, took to Twitter shortly after the song to congratulate her on a successful show.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” he wrote alongside a picture of her singing.

This isn’t the first time that Lopez has shown the world that Emme may be following in her musical footsteps. In May 2019, Lopez shared a video of herself rehearsing and preparing music. During a break in the action, the mother stepped to the piano to practice her vocals accompanied by Emme, who gave a soulful rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” that told the world that the youngster is planning to fill her mom's incredibly big shoes one day.

In addition to her two biological twins with Marc Anthony, JLo plays mom to soon-to-be step-kids Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, who she shares with fiance and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. The duo is expected to get married sometime in the near future.