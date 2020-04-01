Actor plays iconic Disney characters in quarantine, gives songs coronavirus update

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Actor Kurt Tocci had some fun with iconic Disney characters portraying them in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video he shared on social media on Tuesday, Tocci dressed in costumes and updated songs from classic Disney films like "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Little Mermaid." from the confines of his home.

"No one cleans like Gaston, quarantines like Gaston, no one stops spreading COVID-19 like Gaston!" Tocci sings an updated version of "Gaston" as LeFou.

"I'm especially good at self-isolating," Gaston flexes his muscles in the bathroom mirror after having sanitized the kitchen.

Other Disney-virus performances include him singing "A Whole New World" as Aladdin, "Be Our Guest" as Lumiere, and "Go The Distance" as Hercules, who sings about the struggles of social distancing.

"Don't let friends in, keep things real clean, stay inside because we're under quarantine. Conceal, don't feel, order to-goooooo, get food to-goooooo," Tocci belts out as Princess Elsa in his rendition of "Let It Go."

The "Frozen" princess continued, "Just stay home, just stay home, can't go outside anymore. Just stay home, just stay home, all your plans are now no more. It's not fair! I had plans today! Turn your Netflix onnnnnnnn- COVID needs to go away right away."

The video has already been watched over 28 million times.