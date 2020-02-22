JLo's twins turn 12: All the times the singer gushed about motherhood

It's a celebration in Jennifer Lopez's household!

JLo and Marc Anthony's twins, Emme and Max, are turning 12 on Saturday, and Fox News is taking a look back at all the times the superstar has gushed about becoming a mom.

Back on Feb. 22, 2008, Lopez delivered the twins at a Long Island hospital -- a day she has said changed her life in ways she could have never imagined.

In an interview with People magazine in 2016, the mother of two discussed how her priorities shifted after welcoming Emme and Max to the world.

"Here's what changed my life: I had given birth," Lopez, now 50, told the outlet. "I had given birth and the kids honestly just gave me a new direction. They just made me realize what was real and what wasn't real, and they just changed everything."

Lopez was brought to tears as she reflected on how giving birth to her son and daughter made her think about the bigger picture.

"I started asking more questions of myself, of love, of what was right and wrong all because I wanted their life to be great too," she continued. "I knew for their life to be great, my life had to be great and I needed to fix some things."

Fast forward to April 2019, and Lopez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her relationship with Max and Emme in a hilarious video titled "Twin Talk," in which they got the chance to ask their mom a series of questions.

When the little ones asked the singer how she felt when she learned she was having twins, Lopez recalled the exact moment.

"When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal. I was doing a big show," Lopez explained. "When I sat there, I was in my hair and makeup trailer, and here's what I felt. In my belly, I felt a flutter. I felt like a little butterfly in my stomach, and immediately I knew that I had life inside of me."

Lopez said she went to the doctor to get an ultrasound. "The doctor says, 'you see that right there, that little grain of rice? That's the baby. You see that other little grain of rice over here? That's the other baby.

"I was like 'what.' I started laughing hysterically. I just laughed out loud, I couldn't believe it. And that's how I found out I was having twins," Lopez excitedly told Max and Emme.

Lopez, who is set to tie the knot to Yankees alum Alex Rodriguez later this year, even provided an answer to perhaps the toughest question of all asked by her daughter Emme: "Who is your favorite?"

Lopez informed her children she could "never think of one of you more than the other," adding that she simply doesn't believe in favorites.

"I love you both so much," Lopez gushed.

Lopez and her daughter, Emme, stunned fans at the Super Bowl LIV when the Latin sensation's daughter took the stage alongside her for a jaw-dropping performance.

Emme's singing abilities are one of JLo's favorite things about her daughter, she said, in response to a question she answered about her kids' favorite qualities.

"My favorite thing about Max is his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary. Also your big heart," Lopez told her son on-camera. "My favorite thing about Emme is her joyful demeanor -- she's always happy -- and her artistic qualities, and I love to hear her sing."

When Emme and Max were just two years old, the "Booty" singer appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she talked about her first couple years as a new mom.

"They're really good," Lopez told DeGeneres, adding, "They sleep through the night, they eat well, they like to play, they're fun."

Lopez stressed that the twins "have each other" and also joked that they learned how to fight for her attention "right off the bat."

Of course, life as a working mom does not come easy. The singer confessed to DeGeneres that the hardest part about motherhood is the "guilt" that comes along with being a working parent.

"Even just when I was at home with them and going to take a shower, I'm like, 'ok, I'll be right back!' Going out for lunch when you first have them as well...I was like, 'I have to go back to the babies!' You feel tremendously guilty all the time," Lopez admitted.

In present-day, JLo is not only a mom to Max and Emme, but she also is also set to become a step-mother to Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

In a recent interview in honor of her 50th birthday, Lopez admitted she is open to having more children.

"I don't know that it's in God's plan, but I would like to try. I'm so open to it," Lopez told "Good Morning America."

The "Jenny from the Block" singer is often posting sweet snaps of her twins on social media. When gearing up for her big Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance earlier this month, she shared a touching photo of Emme sitting on her lap during rehearsals.

"I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals...#rehearsalbelike," the caption read.

Then last month, the famous mom shared a photo of her and her twins snuggled up in bed together.

"Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time...," Lopez wrote.

If anyone knows that balancing work and personal life is tough, it's Lopez. The singer, who launched a fragrance and starred in "Hustlers" prior to beginning Super Bowl LIV rehearsals, discussed her hectic schedule to InStyle magazine in 2016.

"I am busy and they know it," Lopez said of her kids. "And they know part of their job is helping me get sleep. If I'm sleeping in, they're very quiet, like, 'Mommy needs to sleep! She worked late last night!' We're a team."

At the end of the day, Lopez has declared motherhood the most life-changing event of all.

"Becoming a mom makes you stronger but also more gentle, especially with yourself -- and that changes everything," she said.