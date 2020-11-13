Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal secrets to their 37-year relationship

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are spilling details on their decades-long relationship.

The "First Wives Club" actress, 74, and Russell, 69, have been together since 1983. Despite the pair never walking down the aisle, the stars are opening up in greater detail about their favorite attributes about one another and what keeps their spark alive.

Speaking to Parade magazine for its latest cover story, Russell gushed about Hawn's effortless ability to brighten up his days with her humor.

“Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh,” Russell shared. “She’s funny by nature. She just…is.”

Meanwhile, Hawn cracked that Russell isn't necessarily known for his jokes. Instead, she credited him for being the wise one out of the two. But Russell reminded the actress of his "pretty goofy dance movements," to which Hawn replied, "Every once in a while, you are goofy. I forgot about that Alexa moment."

Hawn also shared some advice for other couples out there.

“It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it,” she said.

Another aspect of their relationship that benefits the two is keeping active. Russell said Hawn is the reason he's still fit at the age of 69.

"I'm quite sure that if it weren't for Goldie, I'd probably weigh 300 pounds by now," he said.

According to the outlet, Hawn gets her exercise in by using her mini trampoline and focusing on a healthy diet. She's also a fan of meditation.

Hawn explained that getting older means "there's something other than just our lives we have to care about." As much as physical strength and health is important, she said "happiness and purpose" are two other top priorities in life.

Of course, the pair have never shied away from sharing the secrets of their relationship. Back in 2016, Hawn reflected on the couple's decision to never walk down the aisle.

"I would have been long divorced if I got married," Hawn said on Britain's ITV "Loose Women."

"If you need to be bound to someone, then it's important to be married. If you are independent, then it's important to not be married," she added.

Hawn and Russell first became involved on the set of "Swing Shift" in 1984. Together they have on son, actor Wyatt Russell. Hawn was previously married to dancer Gus Trikonis and musician Bill Hudson. She has two kids with Hudson -- actors Kate Hudson, and Oliver Hudson. Russell also shares son Boston Russell, 40, with his ex-wife Season Hubley.

The blended family is still close after all these years, and holidays prove to be a big way in which they bond throughout the years. According to Parade, the couple spends Christmas at their ranch in Colorado. Russell, who is reprising his role as Santa Claus in the upcoming "Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" later this month, admitted the duo "completely overdo it."

While 2020 has certainly been a rare year for most around the globe given the coronavirus pandemic, Hawn added that this year, the holiday season will be more about "giving."

"Giving is going to be even more important than ever,” the actress said.

She also said positivity is quite an important thing this time of year. "I think we need to just have fun, laugh and feel there’s magic in the air.”