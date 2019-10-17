Jennifer Aniston reignites 'Friends' debate about Ross' and Rachel's relationship

Jennifer Aniston reignited an age-old debate among “Friends” fans in the comments of her first-ever Instagram post.

The 50-year-old actress caused a stir when she joined the social media app on Tuesday, sharing an image of her reuniting with the entire cast of the hit 90s sitcom. Fans far and wide--including former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe--were quick to take note of the post.

She asked Aniston a question about her character, Rachel Green, and her post-finale relationship with David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller.

“ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???” Bristowe, 34, asked in her comment.

SARAH HYLAND PRAISES ‘FAKE MAMA’ JENNIFER ANISTON JOINING INSTAGRAM WITH IMAGE FROM 1998 FILM TOGETHER

“Well we’re on a break,” Aniston replied.

Bristowe shared the exchange in a separate post on her own account with the caption: “The one where I s--- my pants.”

As savvy “Friends” fans will note, the term “break” plays a significant role in the series. In Season 3, Episode 15, Ross became too jealous of Rachel’s co-worker, Mark. Fed up, she suggested they take a “break.” A distraught Ross quickly found himself in bed with the girl from the local copy store and when Rachel found out, they were finished.

JENNIFER ANISTON BASHES MARVEL: I'M NOT INTERESTED IN 'LIVING IN A GREEN SCREEN'

Although they would reconcile by the series finale, the question of whether or not Ross cheated or if they were indeed on a break was a running gag throughout the show.

Schwimmer was among Aniston’s co-stars who welcomed her to Instagram. On Wednesday, he shared a picture that features what appears to be Lego versions of his and Aniston's characters at the famous, fictional Central Perk coffee shop where a lot of the series took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hi Jen! x,” he captioned the snap.

Schwimmer's on-screen sister, Courteney Cox, welcomed her “Friends” co-star and real-life close pal with a bit of nostalgia as well, quoting her line from the first episode in a post dedicated to Aniston.