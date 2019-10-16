Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer welcome her to Instagram

After making her Instagram debut on Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” castmates are welcoming her to the world of social media with some nostalgia for the '90s sitcom.

Aniston shared a photo of fellow cast members Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer to mark her first foray into the world of Instagram. Since then, on-screen brother and sister, Cox and Schwimmer, created posts designed to welcome the Rachel Green actress to the platform.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, took to her own Instagram to share a photo of her and Aniston hugging.

“Hi Jen!” she captioned the image. “Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it!”

While the line may sound like a jab at social media, it is actually a quote from the very first episode of “Friends” in which her character welcomes Aniston’s to the “real world.”

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, shared a photo of his own. It features what appears to be Lego versions of his and Aniston's characters at the famous, fictional Central Perk coffee shop where a lot of the series took place.

“Hi Jen! x,” he captioned the snap.

The “Friends” gang are no strangers to off-camera reunions. Earlier this week, Aniston admitted that they still hang out all the time. Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," she said she had dinner with "the whole gang" over the weekend.

"We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together," Aniston said.

She added: "We laughed so hard."

Unfortunately for fans of the beloved sitcom, the cast getting back together likely doesn’t mean that the show will be returning in any form. The series’ co-creators recently dashed all hopes while speaking at the Tribeca TV Festival.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said, according to Deadline.

"The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added.

She reasoned that a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

Co-creator and executive producer David Crane agreed.

“We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it," he added.

