Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux reunite to mourn beloved dog in ceremony

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux separated in February 2018, but they shared a common bond despite the split: Their pets.

The amicable exes reunited this weekend to mourn the loss of one of their dogs, Dolly, in a moving tribute.

Theroux, 47, posted several photos of a ceremony in Dolly's honor on Instagram.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," the screenwriter wrote. "She was surrounded by her entire family. 'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.'-George Vest Rest In Peace Dolly."

He closed with hashtags "#adoptdontshop #rescuedog."

In the photos, Dolly is wrapped in a blanket and strewn with flowers. In one shot, Theroux and what appears to be Aniston, 50, hold hands.

Aniston and Theroux's dogs were reportedly like their kids.

When the couple married in 2015, sources told People they opted to tie the knot at home so they could include their dogs in the celebration.