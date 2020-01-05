Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes
Golden Globe Awards: Jennifer Aniston wows in strapless black gown

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston arrived at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in her signature red carpet look: a stunning black gown.

The 50-year-old "Morning Show" actress exuded confidence as she walked the red carpet solo in Beverly Hills, Calif. She wore a black Dior Haute Couture dress and accessorized the look with a layered diamond necklace.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress, who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series-drama for "The Morning Show" let her blonde wavy locks down to complete the look.

It's a big night for Aniston as she is both a presenter and nominee. The actress was joined by her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon to present the best performance by an actor in a limited series of a motion picture made for television, which went to Russell Crowe.

Jennifer Aniston was joined by her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon as the first presenters of the night. 

Plus, all eyes are on Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who also made his way to the carpet in a dapper tux.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Beverly Hills, Calif. and are hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.