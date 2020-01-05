Golden Globe Awards: Jennifer Aniston wows in strapless black gown

Jennifer Aniston arrived at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in her signature red carpet look: a stunning black gown.

The 50-year-old "Morning Show" actress exuded confidence as she walked the red carpet solo in Beverly Hills, Calif. She wore a black Dior Haute Couture dress and accessorized the look with a layered diamond necklace.

The actress, who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series-drama for "The Morning Show" let her blonde wavy locks down to complete the look.

It's a big night for Aniston as she is both a presenter and nominee. The actress was joined by her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon to present the best performance by an actor in a limited series of a motion picture made for television, which went to Russell Crowe.

Plus, all eyes are on Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who also made his way to the carpet in a dapper tux.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Beverly Hills, Calif. and are hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.