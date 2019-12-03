Brad Pitt says he's not always laid back: 'I lose it at times'

Brad Pitt has opened up about his temperament.

Pitt, 55, sat down with fellow actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview Magazine, and Hopkins, who co-starred in 1994's "Legends of the Fall" and 1998's "Meet Joe Black" with Pitt, noted that the "Ad Astra" star was "as easygoing as ever."

“Pretty much, it’s my gliding speed,” said Pitt. “But I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel."

Hopkins, 81, responded: "You're human."

"I'm human," reiterated Pitt. "I have the privilege of sometimes getting to hang out with Frank Gehry. He just turned 90 this last year and is as creative as ever, creating some of the great buildings of our time. And it makes me think, 'We’re human, we want purpose, we want meaning in our lives.' But to attain that, the key is two things: staying creative and being with the people we love."

While Pitt offered no specific instances in which he lost his cool, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie did allege in 2016 that Pitt had an altercation with their son Maddox, 18, on an airplane, which kicked off the couple's drawn-out and public divorce.

In the discussion with Hopkins, Pitt discussed learning from past mistakes.

“I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” said Pitt. “You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it.”

"We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.”