Jennifer Aniston is single, 'living her life exactly as she wants to': source

Yes, Jennifer Aniston is single, but no, she's not looking to mingle.

The twice-married actress is not interested in getting serious with anyone, according to an Us Weekly source.

The "Friends" star is "not dating and not really looking either," but if she were to meet someone, "she wouldn't rule it out."

“At this point in her life, she feels like she’s been there, done that,” the source said.

Aniston, who is now starring in "The Morning Show," has been putting her focus on her friendships rather than romantic relationships.

“She’s happy with her girlfriends,” the source said. Aniston's group of pals include well-known actresses such as Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox.

“They laugh and cry together and can talk about anything. They have been by her side through the good and bad," the source revealed.

The "Dumplin'" star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

She recently officially joined Instagram, breaking records for most amount of followers in a certain time span.

“She is very happy being single and living her life exactly as she wants to,” the source stated.