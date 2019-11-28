Jennifer Aniston hosts Friendsgiving, makes enchiladas just for Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday night and made a special dish just for friend Jimmy Kimmel.

The actress, 50, whipped up enchiladas for the late-night host after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options.

“Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baking the Mexican dish.

"Finally someone listened to me," Kimmel said later in the video.

Last year, when Aniston was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he told her that she should make different foods on Friendsgiving instead of the traditional Thanksgiving recipes because his dinner the next night feels like leftovers.

"I'm making the same thing everyone had the night before again," Kimmel explained. "So in its essence, you've turned my meal into leftovers. So what I would suggest, if I may be so bold, because--"

"You're doing this on national television?" Aniston responded. "You want me to sacrifice my Thanksgiving meal?"

"No, I don't," Kimmel said. "Because you're still having Thanksgiving and the Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving where God, Jesus and his friends intended for it to be."