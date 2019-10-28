Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres share a kiss on TV

Ellen DeGeneres has smooched another celeb, and this time, it was "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday to promote "The Morning Show" and asked DeGeneres about her kiss with Howard Stern that took place earlier this month.

"I would like to ask how this kiss happened with him," Aniston, 50, asked.

KYLIE JENNER'S DAUGHTER STORMI DRESSES UP AS MOM FOR HALLOWEEN: 'I CAN'T HANDLE THIS'

"He asked for the kiss," DeGeneres, 61, explained.

The two then joked about whether DeGeneres enjoyed the kiss and whether or not the out-and-proud comedienne kissed men often.

"When's the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?" DeGeneres asked.

"I don't kiss girls on the lips," Aniston said.

Ellen leaned forward in her chair to much cheering from the audience.

Aniston then followed suit and offered a peck to the comedienne.

"You have such soft lips!" Aniston said.

JENNIFER ANISTON USES A DIFFERENT PHONE FOR INSTAGRAM: 'I WON'T LET IT BE ADDICTIVE'

"So do you," DeGeneres said. "That's why I do what I do."

"I get it," joked Aniston.

Singer Charlie Puth also stopped by the show and talked about his love of "Friends." Aniston then came back to meet Puth, who was "shaking with excitement."

DeGeneres then pressed Aniston whether fans could ever expect a "Friends" reunion.

"Listen, we would love for there to be something," Aniston said. "but we don't know what that something is. We're working on something."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Puth, 27, offered to do music for any new project before DeGeneres pressed for more details from Aniston.

"Huge, huge, huge movie," Aniston joked. "No, we don't know."