Jennifer Aniston brings her pup Clyde to work: 'Girl's best friend'

It seems Jennifer Aniston may have a new business partner -- sort of.

Aniston, 50, shared a few photos on Wednesday of her furry friend Clyde accompanying her to work.

"Girl's best friend..." she said. "Bring Clyde to work day."

The first photo shows Aniston in a pink and white minidress walking Clyde outside, and in the second, the pair cuddles up for a selfie in the car.

Aniston's post received love from her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who commented: "Clydeooooo!!! 🐾❤️"

Aniston joined Instagram in October and broke the record for earning 1 million followers faster than any other account, taking just over 5 hours to do so. The record was previously held by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's joint account.

The "Friends" star was honored with the Icon Award at Sunday's People's Choice Awards, where she spoke about getting her start on the beloved NBC sitcom.

“If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut," she said.

"'Friends' was truly... it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us," the actress added.