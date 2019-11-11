Jennifer Aniston gets a kiss from Gwen Stefani at the People's Choice Awards

Move over, Blake Shelton!

Backstage at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston, 50, posed for a photo with Gwen Stefani, and the "Hollaback Girl" singer, 50, planted one on the cheek of the "Friends" star.

The duo met over 15 years ago through their now-ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Gavin Rossdale, who were close pals.

Both Aniston and Stefani picked up awards on Sunday, Aniston winning the People's Icon award and Stefani earning the Fashion Icon award.

In her acceptance speech, Aniston thanked the show "Friends" for helping to launch her career and for leading to her success.

“If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut," she said.

"'Friends' was truly... it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us," the actress added.

For Stefani's part, she gave a shoutout to her “babe” Shelton, 43, while accepting her award. The star became the second person to ever receive the accolade after Victoria Beckham took home the inaugural honor in 2018.