Jenna Jameson shares photos of herself at ‘205 vs. 125’ lbs.: ‘Only one of these is healthy!’

Jenna Jameson is continuing to document her weight loss journey since welcoming her daughter Batel in April 2017.

The former adult film star has shed 80 pounds on the keto diet and has been sharing her progress on her social media accounts. She also offers her followers diet tips and encouraging words about inner beauty, accepting yourself and mental health.

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Jameson, 45, shared a before-and-after shot.

"This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy... but only one of these is healthy!" she wrote. "I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back!"

Jameson went on to share a list of her favorite keto foods on Amazon. "It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!" she added.

After welcoming her daughter in 2017, the star began to follow the low-carb, high-fat diet to help shed some lingering pregnancy pounds. However, when she started to see big results, she kept with it and documented the ups and downs of her weight loss journey on social media for her many followers.

