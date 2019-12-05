Jenna Jameson safe following Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting near Hawaii home: 'Prayers for the victims'

Jenna Jameson is letting people know she is safe after the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting that occurred near her Hawaii home.

Jameson, 45, took to Twitter to acknowledge her safety after the fatal shooting happened “right next door” to her home.

“Shooting right next door to me at Pearl Harbor... we are safe. Prayers for the victims,” the former adult actress wrote.

The gunman killed two people and injured one.

Jameson also took to Instagram to address her safety.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “A mass shooting just happened next door to us at Pearl Harbor. Me and [daughter] Batelli are safe. Prayers for the victims.”

Jameson also uploaded video footage of military helicopters flying near the shipyard during the shooting.

“So, lots of military around where we are,” she said in the video. “As you know, we live right next door to Pearl Harbor that just had the mass shooting, as you can see we have lots of military happening.”

“So Pearl Harbor is right there,” she added, panning to the shipyard. “And I guess it’s surrounded by SWAT. I guess three people have died, four people were shot? Super sad that it’s so close to home.”

Jameson’s family moved to Hawaii earlier this year. The keto advocate and former porn star wrote on Instagram that the decision was motivated by wanting daughter Batel to “grow up with nature.”

“Choices. Life changes. It’s so hard to pull the trigger sometimes. We decided it was time,” she wrote. “Moving to Hawaii was paramount to me because Batel is getting older and I wanted her to grow up with nature and a simpler life than LA. Life is so short and I’m so glad we took the plunge. I think the best part of all of this is the healing for us @liorbitt ♥️ I love you ♥️”