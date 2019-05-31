Jenna Bush Hager says dad George W. Bush destroyed her Nirvana CD: ‘There was a really bad song on it’

Jenna Bush Hager admitted her father, former President George W. Bush, destroyed one of the first CDs she’s ever purchased after hearing the lyrics of a controversial song.

The 37-year-old “Today” host shared her experience on the morning show Wednesday after her co-host Carson Daly revealed his 10-year-old son Jackson likes rap music, making it “tough” for him as a parent because of “the bad words.”

“My dad was always so good about letting us listen to the music we wanted to,” Hager explained, sharing one of the first CDs she’s ever purchased with her own money was by Kurt Cobain-fronted grunge band Nirvana.

While Hager couldn’t recall which CD it was, Daly, 45, suggested it might have been the group’s last album, titled “In Utero,” which was released in 1993.

“There was a really bad song on it, which I’ll tell you during commercial, but my dad heard it,” said Hager. “And my dad heard me playing it on my little Discman or whatever CD player.”

Daly said he suspected which song his co-star was referring to and pointed out he could understand why the patriarch, now 72, was horrified at the time.

“Oh my gosh, if it’s the song I am thinking of… the future leader of the free world listening to you listen to that,” said Daly. “That’s terrifying.”

“Yes, he was terrified,” the former first daughter confirmed.

“What he’d do?” asked Daly.

“He broke the CD over his leg,” said Hager. “He never was mad like that. But this particular song really encourages, you know, I mean to hear your little daughter listen to it, you know what I’m thinking of.”

“I think any hardcore Nirvana fan could probably guess what the song is,” said Daly. “It’s two words, right?”

“Yes, you’ve got it,” said Hager.

While the co-hosts never confirmed which song it was, the album did feature a song titled “Rape Me.” Hager would have been nearly 12 years old when Nirvana released their third and final album, a year before Cobain committed suicide at age 27.

And while Bush didn’t approve of the album, Hager said he was much more tolerant with other groups.

“Other than that, when we would drive, he would let me in our little minivan, put, like the Green Day ‘Dookie’ CD and he would listen to it,” she said.

