Jenna Bush Hager says dad George W. Bush destroyed her Nirvana CD: ‘There was a really bad song on it’

Jenna Bush Hager admitted her father, former President George W. Bush, destroyed one of the first CDs she’s ever purchased after hearing the lyrics of a controversial song.

The 37-year-old “Today” host shared her experience on the morning show Wednesday after her co-host Carson Daly revealed his 10-year-old son Jackson likes rap music, making it “tough” for him as a parent because of “the bad words.”

“My dad was always so good about letting us listen to the music we wanted to,” Hager explained, sharing one of the first CDs she’s ever purchased with her own money was by Kurt Cobain-fronted grunge band Nirvana.

In this Dec. 13, 1993  photo, Kurt Cobain performs in Seattle. On the 25th anniversary of Cobain's death, dozens of people gathered throughout the day at a Seattle park near the house where the music icon killed himself, leaving flowers, candles and written messages. Cobain, whose band Nirvana rose to global fame amid the city's grunge rock years of the early 1990s, shot himself on April 5, 1994, in his home in a wealthy neighborhood near Lake Washington. (AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File)

While Hager couldn’t recall which CD it was, Daly, 45, suggested it might have been the group’s last album, titled “In Utero,” which was released in 1993.

“There was a really bad song on it, which I’ll tell you during commercial, but my dad heard it,” said Hager. “And my dad heard me playing it on my little Discman or whatever CD player.”

Daly said he suspected which song his co-star was referring to and pointed out he could understand why the patriarch, now 72, was horrified at the time.

Jenna Bush Hager said her father drew the line when he heard this one specific Nirvana track.

“Oh my gosh, if it’s the song I am thinking of… the future leader of the free world listening to you listen to that,” said Daly. “That’s terrifying.”

“Yes, he was terrified,” the former first daughter confirmed.

“What he’d do?” asked Daly.

“He broke the CD over his leg,” said Hager. “He never was mad like that. But this particular song really encourages, you know, I mean to hear your little daughter listen to it, you know what I’m thinking of.”

Carson Daly said he knew exactly which Nirvana song his co-host Jenna Bush Hager was referring to.

“I think any hardcore Nirvana fan could probably guess what the song is,” said Daly. “It’s two words, right?”

“Yes, you’ve got it,” said Hager.

While the co-hosts never confirmed which song it was, the album did feature a song titled “Rape Me.” Hager would have been nearly 12 years old when Nirvana released their third and final album, a year before Cobain committed suicide at age 27.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush didn't mind listening to Green Day's "Dookie," says his daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

And while Bush didn’t approve of the album, Hager said he was much more tolerant with other groups.

“Other than that, when we would drive, he would let me in our little minivan, put, like the Green Day ‘Dookie’ CD and he would listen to it,” she said.