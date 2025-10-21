Jelly Roll's wife slams trolls who criticized her for trashing country music scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bunnie Xo stood up for herself while also defending her husband, Jelly Roll, after being attacked online for her bombshell appearance.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host cuddled up closely with the country star in a short-and-sweet clapback clip posted on Instagram in response to negative commentary.

"I love bunnie, but her image is trashy for the country music scene," one user wrote. "People come for her in some comments on the highway xm."

Bunnie shared a video montage featuring sweet moments with her main man in addition to a lengthy response.

"Sometimes God uses the most unlikely people to be used as vessels to show what transformation & unconditional love is," Bunnie began.

"I grew up on the streets of Vegas. A homeless runaway at 14, involved in the adult industry since I was 21, survived ab*se, addiction & built my entire life off being the girl who was never good enough. The tr@sh.

"My husband is an ex felon who has been righting his wrongs and evolving the past 10 years. He has completely transformed his life from who he was – physically & spiritually. Y'all think you could say anything to us we haven't already heard before 1000 times?

"Happy people don't hate & hating people aren't happy. Never met someone successful ever talking down to someone online."

Bunnie signed off her video with a strong message to any haters.

"I'd rather be trashy making people feel loved, seen & heard, than judging someone from their appearance," she wrote. "Respectfully, I don't take constructive criticism from people who have never constructed anything."

Bunnie's never shied away from defending her man or herself. Earlier this month, the pinup model called out questionable statements about her husband's changing physical shape.

"Girl your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight," she said. "Is he? … Cause he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul."

The "Come Here Cowboy" singer added, "I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight."

"We've gotta stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys, cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight," she said.

The "Save Me" singer began his weight loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

In April 2025, Jelly Roll shared his progress during an appearance on the "Big Night AHT" live show, telling host Pat McAfee he lost nearly 200 pounds and was working on losing more.

