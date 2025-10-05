Jelly Roll's wife blasts trolls who question her faith after receiving backlash for skimpy Halloween costume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bunnie Xo tossed Scooby snacks to social media followers with a peak at her Halloween plans, only for trolls to turn out in droves.

After Jelly Roll's wife "went rogue" in a sexy Velma costume shared with her millions of followers, she slammed critics attempting to ruin the fun.

Bunnie rested up against her pet cow in a photo post the following day, and wrote, "Dis me while y’all are upset about my lack of clothing & questioning my faith. I don’t confuse modesty with faith. God made art."

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE SLAMS SHALLOW COMMENTS ABOUT COUNTRY SINGER'S 200-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

The pinup model rocked an orange long-sleeved bodysuit with red knee-highs for her Scooby-Doo character's costume. She sported a short brown wig with thick frames to mimic a sexy version of Velma Dinkley.

"What happened to living the christian life," one user asked before Bunnie responded, "We were born naked baby and you’re only ashamed of the human body bc Eve ate the apple."

"Why does everyone always get so mad when I show a tiny amount of skin?," Bunnie wrote in the comments.

Backlash peaked the following day when Bunnie created a new post to address the haters on her page.

JELLY ROLL TRAINING FOR HALF-MARATHON, TRANSFORMING HIMSELF AFTER WEIGHT SHAMING FORCED HIM OFF THE INTERNET

"There’s a difference between conviction & control," she posted Saturday. "Worry about your own sins, bc God isn’t going to ask you about mine.

Bunnie continued, "And for those that are worried about my husband - Don’t worry starshines- he’s busy being proud of a woman who owns her body & her beliefs. Y’all would have never survived my OF days. Thee pearls would have been CLUTCHED baby. Carry on."

Jelly Roll jumped into the comments and wrote, "'Worry about your own sins, because God isn’t going to question you about mine' - whewwwwwwwwww."

She continued to defend having fun in photos, and shared a throwback Halloween photo.

"Oh look, been dressing half naked for Halloween since I was 21," Bunnie wrote over a seductive snap.

Bunnie's no stranger to speaking up and out, especially for her husband. Last month, the former Only Fans star put a full-stop to negative discussions surrounding Jelly Roll's 200-pound weight loss.

In a TikTok video, Bunnie wrote across the screen, "my comments lately be like… " before noting questionable statements shared with her recently about her husband's changing physical shape.

"Girl your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight," she said. "Is he… Cause he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul."

The "Come Here Cowboy" singer added, "I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight."

"We've gotta stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys, cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight," she said.

Bunnie Xo captioned the video, "He's been that dude. I'll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is."

The "Save Me" singer began his weight loss journey in December 2022. He told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMA Awards he was "starting to find a will to live" through his health journey, explaining he doesn't have a specific goal and is only focused on continuing "to keep doing the right thing and feeling better."

In April 2025, Jelly Roll shared his progress during an appearance on the "Big Night AHT" live show, telling host Pat McAfee, he lost nearly 200 pounds and was working on losing more.

