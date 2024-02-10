Jelly Roll says Taylor Swift has had an 'incredible impact on the NFL' ahead of Super Bowl: 'The queen'

Jelly Roll shared his thoughts on the effect that Taylor Swift has had on the NFL this season ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

While speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party, the 39-year-old country singer raved about the attention that the 34-year-old pop star has brought to the league due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Taylor's had an incredible impact on the NFL, and I think we should do more of that for what it's worth.," Jelly Roll said on Saturday.

He continued, "There should be more cross-collateralization like that. So I thought it was really cool. It was always cool. Plus, Taylor's the queen. Absolutely. No way to deny it."

Since the 14-time Grammy Award winner began attending Kelce's games last fall, viewership and merchandise sales have soared.

Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, told Fox News Digital that Swift has generated $331.5 million in equivalent brand value, or EBV, for Kelce's football team and the NFL as of Jan. 22. Apex Marketing Group, which started tracking Swift's impact on the NFL, noted the starting value was $166 million in October.

In addition, Swift's presence at the games and support of the Chiefs has helped the NFL attract a new fanbase, many of whom are teenage girls, according to CBS. The outlet reported that there has been a 53% increase — since the start of the football season — of girls between the ages of 12-17 who have been opting to watch NFL games.

Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that the "Blank Space" hitmaker quickly departed on a flight back to the United States after finishing her Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan on Friday night.

Jelly Roll will also be watching the Big Game from the stands in addition to starring in two Super Bowl ads.

Last weekend, the "Son of a Sinner" singer told Fox News Digital, "I got a Super Bowl ad with Uber Eats. That’s the wildest thing happening with me right now."

In the ad, Jelly Roll is putting away items in a bathroom when he sees himself in a mirror and looks shocked at his tattooed appearance, declaring that "they’re everywhere … and they’re horrible!"

"You know they say there’s a little bit of truth in every joke? There you go," he said of the commercial’s concept, though he didn’t specify exactly which of his own tattoos he regrets.

On Saturday, Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital that shooting the commercial was "awesome."

"We filmed for eight hours, so I didn't expect that," he recalled. "It was a lot of fun. A lot of fun."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday that Jelly Roll will also appear alongside fellow musicians Lainey Wilson and Valerie June in a PSA for the healthcare advocacy nonprofit organization Power to the Patients.

According to the outlet, the organization wrote in a statement that the goal of airing the ad "is to force hospitals and insurance companies around the country to publicize actual prices for their services and procedures in advance instead of billing patients after the fact."

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Jelly Roll reflected on how he feels about using his platform to help others and effect positive change.

"It feels good, but it's also one of those things that I don't recognize how good it feels. I just assume everybody's doing it or should be," Jelly Roll said. "If God was so gracious to give us all a platform, I think we should use it to the best of our ability. That's all I'm trying to do."

While at the Fanatics party, Jelly Roll encountered Peyton Manning on the red carpet. When asked what the football legend said to him, the singer told Fox News Digital,"He just walked up and said, 'What's up, Jelly? How are you doing? You been recording at all?' He talked to me like we just hung out for breakfast this morning. It's the coolest thing ever."

Jelly Roll previously told People Magazine that he is "struggling" to decide which team he is rooting for at the 2024 Super Bowl. During his interview with Fox News Digital, the singer shared his opinion on the Chiefs and the 49ers.

"Kansas City, man, Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the greatest to ever throw a football," he said of the quarterback. "I think that he could come for Tom Brady's records. I believe that in my heart if he stays consistent."

"But [49ers tight end] George Kittle is my boy, so I'm always cheering for George," he added.