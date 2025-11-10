Jelly Roll's wife defends Coco Austin's plea for women to embrace 'submissive' role in marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coco Austin and Bunnie Xo aren't afraid of an "old-fashioned" kind of love.

Ice-T's wife admitted she's happy playing a submissive role for her husband during a chat on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

Before connecting with the rapper, Coco was a self-described "party girl" who loved having fun. She told Jelly Roll's wife that her husband was "very straight-laced" when they first met, and not much has changed since then.

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE OFFERS PRAYERS TO CRITIC WHO SLAMMED HER DECISION TO STAY WITH COUNTRY STAR AFTER AFFAIR

Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, met his future bride on the set of a music video in 2001, and the two tied the knot a few months later. The pair renewed their vows in 2011 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Chanel, in 2015.

Coco, 46, confessed that the "Law & Order: SVU" star "has to be in control" in their relationship, but many underestimated her role in his success.

"He goes, he does his job, works hard, works hard for his money, and I feel like my place is – keep the house right," she told Bunnie. "That is what I manage. I manage the house, I keep it right. I keep everything sane because when he comes out from the streets into the home, he can now relax. I feel like we have an old-fashioned type of love, an old-fashioned relationship."

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE SLAMS TROLLS WHO CRITICIZED HER FOR TRASHING COUNTRY MUSIC SCENE

Bunnie agreed that she makes sure her husband feels like he is in charge.

"We know each other's places. Nowadays, I feel like women must be independent… I don't need a man," Coco said. "OK, well, if you use that, you're never going to get a man. If you ever say that because men, they want a woman to be submissive. I know I'm probably going to get a lot of hate for that."

Bunnie echoed, "You can be independent and still be submissive for a person that you love."

"That's what I do with Ice," Coco said. "I'm very submissive, I just bring it down for him."

She added, "A man wants to be a man, why can't a woman be a woman? There's a reason why the world goes round, and I've just always been on that. I feel like that has to do a lot with our relationship, that's why it's lasted. We know our identities. We know what we should do here."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Coco confessed that she receives emails from women asking what they need to do to level up in a relationship.

"Stop trying to be such a boss. Bring it down," she said. "You can be a boss in your world, but bring it down a little bit. Men gotta feel like they're protectors."

"They want to feel like they're taking care of business, like they're able to be a man," Bunnie added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Coco noted, "If you just stick with the regular program, how it's always worked for thousand of years, then it won't be a problem."

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll met in 2015, after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas. They married one year later.

Jelly Roll shared how he's kept his marriage to Bunnie XO strong during an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll explained. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."