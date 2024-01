Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ice-T revealed the raunchy way that he keeps the spark alive in his marriage to wife Coco Austin.

The 65-year-old actor shared the secret behind his 22-year marriage to the 44-year-old television personality during a recent interview with E! News.

"Jungle sex," the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star said.

"That flame has to stay lit," he added.

"When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary."

The rapper met Austin on the set of a music video in 2001, and the two tied the knot a few months later. The pair renewed their vows in 2011 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Chanel, in 2015.

Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, also shares daughter LeTesha Marrow, 47, with his former high school girlfriend Adrienne. He is also father to son Tracy Marrow Jr., whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz.

In addition to their sex life, Ice-T explained that his marriage to Austin is founded on the strong partnership they share.

"I think Coco and I are teammates," the two-time Grammy Award winner told the outlet.

"We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it's vice versa. We appreciate each other."

In an interview with E! News in March, Ice-T emphasized the importance of finding a spouse who can weather life's ups and downs.

"Getting married is like casting for a movie," he said. "You got to pick somebody who's ready for all the scenes.

"Now, there's gonna be fun scenes," Ice-T continued. "There's gonna be sad scenes. There's gonna be tough scenes. There's gonna be fight scenes.

"A lot of people don't sign up for the whole movie. They just sign up for the good part."

Ice-T noted that he and the model are similar and further elaborated on the qualities he appreciates about her.

"The fact of it is, Coco and I are almost like identical," Ice-T told the outlet. "Coco's an outgoing chick. She's borderline exhibitionist. She likes to show herself. She's fun like that.

"I dig that. So, you gotta find somebody who you really like them as themselves."

The actor added that he has often been told Austin is his perfect match.

"People are like, ‘Wow, you found somebody that will really put up with your bull----,'" he said. "That person is perfect for you."