Jelly Roll felt like ‘scum of the Earth’ before daughter's birth inspired life change

Jelly Roll found inspiration to change his lifestyle the moment his daughter was born while he was behind bars.

The country music star decided to make a change "as soon as she was born" after he found himself "sitting in a jail cell, having $17 of honeybuns and potato chips to [his] name."

"I own one outfit, the one that was in the jail, and here I am responsible for a child," Jelly Roll said during an appearance on "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist." "I mean, I was the lowest common denominator in life, you know? I mean, I was scum of the Earth. I was a crack dealer. I was a horrible, horrible human. And I was like, 'I've got to figure this out.'"

Jelly Roll previously explained the moment that changed his "entire life" and led him to a different lifestyle during a June appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I was incarcerated as a juvenile for some horrible decisions and I ended up in kind of that rotating door of the system for like a decade," he told guest host Martin Short. "I had a daughter, and it changed my entire life, man. It was almost like the Damascus Road experience where Saul turned to Paul for me.

"I was incarcerated, and they knocked on my door and told me she was born. And I just wept. It's the first time I'd cried, and I can't quit crying now," Jelly Roll joked. "Now I cry if I just see a squirrel in the street. I'm like, ‘The little squirrel!’ Spent 30 years not crying, and now I can't stop."

Jelly Roll is a father to two children: daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy. The "Son of a Sinner" singer and wife Bunnie Xo recently revealed they are trying to have a child, their first together.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60," he said on the " Bussin’ With The Boys " podcast. "I got to see this kid into college."

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open," Bunnie Xo shared on Instagram in June, along with a clip from the podcast.

"And w/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun," she added.

"We have been meeting w/ ivf doctors and exploring all our options to add to our family," Bunnie Xo continued. "J & I are SO excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family w/ Bailee & Noah."

