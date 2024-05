Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Jelly Roll recently gifted his little girl a brand-new car for her 16th birthday.

She might not be driving around town for a while though, after the country star's wife, Bunnie Xo, caught her sneaking out of the house with a friend, thanks to security cameras positioned around their property.

Bunnie uploaded a TikTok clip of their attempt to break out of the house, and captioned the video, "Grounded for life."

"When your teen gets caught sneaking out ... wait for it," Bunnie wrote across the video which showed the blonde bombshell shaking her head in disapproval.

Bailee appeared to show remorse before the clip rolled and showed her outdoor excursion with a friend at 1:20 a.m. earlier this month.

At first, the pair ducked for cover by the pool before breaking free onto a grassy hill. Unbeknownst to the teens, guards were waiting nearby.

"Security sending them right back home," Bunnie wrote as the kids were seen walking across the driveway and back into the residence. "Teenagers" by My Chemical Romance played in the background of the TikTok clip.

Earlier this month, the couple helped Bailee celebrate her birthday in a big way by purchasing the car of her dreams – a white GMC Sierra 1500 truck.

"Going in right now to pick up her first car ever! We told this kid, you can have any car you want in the world, but there was a budget," Bunnie Xo said on TikTok. "You can have any car you want in the world that isn’t above this budget. And this is what the child picked. This is what her heart desires. So let’s go f---ing get it, baby."

Last month, Jelly Roll gave his daughter a shout-out while performing on stage at the Stagecoach music festival, and asked the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to his little girl days before she turned 16.

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley Deford, also has a son, Noah, 7. Both kids are from previous relationships.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas. The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

The "Save Me" singer explained how he keeps his marriage to Bunnie strong, during an interview at the 2024 CMT Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," he told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," Jelly Roll added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.