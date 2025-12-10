Jelly Roll says lifelong gun ban as a felon should have 'path to redemption,' wants right to hunt back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll is planning to plead with the government to allow him to own a rifle so he can hunt.

The country star appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" and discussed the terms of his parole, which does not allow him to own or shoot a firearm.

Rogan asked Jelly Roll if these conditions were "forever," which prompted Jelly Roll to explain that he's up for a pardon this month.

"Well, this is interesting. This is a slippery slope for me. I am up for a pardon this year. My paperwork has been sent to my governor and he considers pardons every December. So every day, I'm just kind of praying," Jelly Roll began.

Even if Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave Jelly Roll a pardon, "Tennessee has a zero forgiveness policy for violent offenders," he explained.

"There should be some path to redemption. Even if it takes 30 years." — Jelly Roll

"So, I would be pardoned, but I wouldn't be exonerated. The charges aren't completely gone," he said.

Jelly Roll went on to explain his plan if he does get pardoned.

"My goal is that I want to reach out to legislation eventually and go, 'Hey, if nothing else, I'd like my right to hunt,'" Jelly Roll said. "It's done a lot for my mental health, it's done a lot for my physical health."

Jelly Roll told Rogan that there needs to be a "path to redemption" for violent offenders in Tennessee.

"I want to go to them and go, 'Look, I understand if you've ever raped somebody or killed somebody, but I think that every… it should… there should be some path to redemption.' Even if it takes 30 years," Jelly Roll said, calling himself a "redemption guy."

He admitted that his wish to own a firearm goes beyond his desire to hunt, but he wishes he would be able to protect himself.

"I'm a million dollars plus a year in security. I'd cut that bill in half tomorrow if I had the right to carry," Jelly Roll said.

Rogan chimed in and understood the concerns for public safety, but mentioned that Christianity is a big believer in redemption — and Jelly Roll is a Christian.

In the 2023 documentary, "Jelly Roll: Save Me," he admitted that he's been to jail 40 times for various offenses. His most serious charge came when he was 16 for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

Jelly Roll was tried as an adult and faced up to 20 years in prison, but ended up only serving a little over a year in prison and seven years probation.

"I hadn’t hit my last growth spurt. I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, get a pack of cigarettes. I feel like the justice system at that point kind of parked me on my only set path," he previously told Billboard.

