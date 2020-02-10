Jeff Bezos mocked at Oscars by Chris Rock, Steve Martin

Although the 2020 Oscars opted not to have a host, it still featured a comedic opening monologue that lambasted Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos.

After an extravagant opening number performed by Janelle Monáe with the help of Billy Porter, comedians Chris Rock and Steve Martin took the stage to begin the show with a bit of comedy. Martin noted that the duo are both former Oscars hosts, calling their position as opening monologists "such an incredible demotion.”

After taking lighthearted jabs at Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali, Rock and Martin turned their sights on Bezos, who was attending the star-studded event.

BRAD PITT JABS GOP IN OSCARS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, JOAQUIN PHOENIX TALKS ANIMAL RIGHTS

“Jeff Bezos is here,” Rock noted.

“Wow, great actor!” Martin jokingly exclaimed.

Rock continued by commenting on not only Bezos’ enormous net worth but his highly publicized divorce as well.

“He’s got cash, when he writes a check, the bank bounce,” the comedian added. “Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw ‘Marriage Story’ and thought it was a comedy.”

News of the divorce first made headlines in January when Jeff tweeted that he and wife MacKenzie were dissolving their marriage after 25 years.

OSCARS 2020: CHRIS ROCK, STEVE MARTIN OPEN WITH JABS AT HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST STARS, 'PARASITE' MAKES HISTORY

Since the divorce became public, the Amazon CEO has remained in the spotlight, due in part to his relationship with Lauren Sanchez. Illicit pictures and text messages were stolen from Bezos' phone and Bezos' longtime security consultant, Gavin de Becker, recently said he believes the Saudi Arabian government was behind the hack.

Rock then asked Martin if he had anything to add about the wealthy businessman’s presence.

“No, I like getting my packages on time,” Martin quipped.

The comedians went on to poke fun at the Oscar-nominated film “Joker” noting it “sounds funny” and even highlighted the lack of female representation in the 2020 nominees.

"Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year," Martin said, to which Rock responded, "Vaginas?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah!" they both agreed.